GLADWIN – Hospice of Gladwin Area is offering a free six-week grief and loss support class for anyone who has experienced a loss. This class will explore more myths and facts of grief as well as give each participant tools that they can utilize in their grief journey.
The class runs Tuesday, July 10, through Tuesday, August 14, from 6-7:30 p.m. and will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 S. M-18, Gladwin. Please contact the HGA office to register or for more information at 989-426-4464.
Some myths and facts about grief:
n Grief is only an emotional reaction/response. Fact: Grief manifests itself in many emotionally, physically, mentally, spiritually and socially.
nThe pain of loss will go away faster if you ignore it. Fact: Trying to ignore your pain or keep it from surfacing will only make it worse in the long run. Facing your grief and dealing with it actively is necessary for true reconciliation to the loss.
n Moving on with your life mans you’re forgetting the one your lost. Fact: Moving on means that you’ve accepted your loves one’s death. That’s not the same as forgetting. Active grieving is not forgetting, but of remembering with less pain.