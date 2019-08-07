KALAMAZOO, MI – At the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Michigan annual state convention, held in Kalamazoo, from June 27-30, 2019, Poppy Posters from around the state were judged. In order to be considered at the state level, the poster must have been chosen as the first place winner at the Unit and the District Level. The Poppy Poster drawn by Graycin Guoan, of Gladwin, had already won first place both levels, so her poster was considered at the State Level.
Gladwin County American Legion Auxiliary Unit 171 is happy to announce that Graycin’s poster was chosen as the state’s 3rd place winner for her age group. Graycin will receive a monetary award and a certificate from the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Michigan.
Unit 171 is very proud of Graycin, who is going into the 5th grade at Gladwin Intermediate School. Congratulations, Graycin!