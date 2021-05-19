When I think of God’s love, I think of words like mercy and forgiveness. While these words are basic, I also am experiencing four other words that help describe his love: unconditional, incomprehensible, eternal and overwhelming.
God’s love is unconditional. Regardless of our thoughts, behavior and emotions, whether good or bad, or our intentions, perfect or imperfect, God loves us. His is a love that cannot be earned or deserved. God loves us, not as a reward for being good, but because he is good and loving.
God’s love is incomprehensible. It is not understandable according to the world’s way of loving. While those in the world base love on the reciprocation of give and take, God continues to love us even if we don’t love him. How many times have we heard things like, “What’s in it for me?” or “I’ll love you as long as you love me.” Or “If you don’t treat me right, I’m done!” God loves us even if we don’t love him.
God’s love is eternal. We are his children, in his thoughts and in his plan from the beginning of time. His greatest desire is that we forever live in his presence and love. I like to think that heaven is a place where we are eternally falling in love with God and each other. Who could ask for more?
God’s love is overwhelming. There is absolutely nothing more satisfying, more wonderful, more comforting, more motivating and more exciting than the ecstasy one experiences in life than God’s love. If you have ever fallen in love, you have only scratched the surface of God’s love for you. God’s love created the universe and at the same time, created you and me, out of that same love.
I am unworthy that the God of the universe should love me as he does. I depend on his forgiveness and mercy for my sinfulness. Yet, I sometime think he looks past all of that to see me his child-come-home. His love is so much greater than my sinfulness. Want to experience God’s love for you? Ask for an experience of his love. Give your self to him and begin reading the Bible and attending church, but watch out! It may just change your life forever.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”