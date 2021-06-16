Gladwin
The MidMichigan Medical Center – Gladwin volunteers have announced the winners of the 2021 Health Care Scholarship awards. Each recipient received a $1,500 scholarship for college.
Rhiannon Seiser, daughter of Michelle and Aaron Seiser, graduated from Skeels Christian School with a 4.0 GPA. She will be attending Central Michigan University in the fall, majoring in biology and will then move on to Ferris State University to attend the Michigan College of Optometry. Seiser, a dance student for the past nine years and assistant teacher for the past three years at the Gail Wildfong School of Dance, also plans to minor in dance. Her teachers commend Seiser on her community service, academic achievements, strong leadership and work ethic.
Taylor Vasher, daughter of Shelly and Rich Vasher, is a 3.99 GPA graduate of Gladwin High School. She will be attending Grand Valley State University in the fall as the first person in her family to study in the medical field. Vasher wants to make a difference as a nurse and help people stay healthy. She has been active in volleyball, basketball, soccer, NHS, Key Club, and Girls on Fire. Her teachers report that Vasher is well prepared for a bright future because of her hard work and kindness towards others.
Carrington DeShone is a graduate of Beaverton High School heading to Ferris State University to study psychology. She has been involved in NHS, band, and Spanish Club and graduated with a 4.0 GPA. DeShone would like to work with children someday in her field of study. Her parents are April Schaefer and Ken DeShone. Teachers at Beaverton High School describe De Shone as a natural leader with a passion for life. They praise her for her trustworthiness, reliability, and maturity.
The Gladwin County community is very fortunate to have so many outstanding 2021 graduates this year. Our leaders for the future have overcome obstacles during their high school years and have persevered and have come out on top, said Cyndi Adamec, volunteer and chair of the Scholarship Committee, MidMichigan Medical Center – Gladwin. “The Medical Center volunteers are proud to help them achieve their goals to make a difference in our world.”
MidMichigan Medical Center – Gladwin offers many roles for volunteers. Those interested in more information regarding volunteer opportunities available through the Medical Center in Gladwin may contact Jo Sommers, volunteer coordinator, at 989-246-6209 or visit www.midmichigan.org/volunteers.