GLADWIN – Gladwin Community School’s 117th commencement ceremony to celebrate the Class of 2020 will be held on Sunday, June 14 at 3 p.m. at Gladwin’s Zettel Memorial Airport. Graduates must be at the airport by 2:10 p.m., and the public will then be admitted at 2:30 p.m. The ceremony will be broadcast over the radio on 96.5 FM and 1350 AM as well as livestreamed on the Gladwin Community Schools’ Facebook page.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.