Gladwin
The Gladwin Backpack Buddies Program ran strongly once again in the Gladwin schools for the 2020/2021 school year, despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Weekend nutrition went home each Friday with K-5 students, who may not have had it otherwise. This program takes time, commitment and support by many volunteers as well as dollars.
The food from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan was delivered twice a month and bagged for 96 K-5 children within the Gladwin schools by volunteers from Christ the King Lutheran Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church as well as other community members. School staff distributed the bags to the children at the school each Friday afternoon. The Christ the King Lutheran Church Backpack Committee would like to say “thank you” to the many wonderful volunteers who made this happen.
The program started serving 24 children in 2013 and now serves a total of 96 children. This program has continued and has been made possible by the generosity of compassionate individuals, local and regional churches, the Gladwin Knights of Columbus, grants received from the DeShano Community Foundation, the SpartanNash Foundation, Chemical Bank, North/West Lower Michigan Synod of the ELCA, Seebeck Foundation, Midland Area Foundation, Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation and Shopko. A special “thank you” from the committee also goes out to Family Fair who has continued to donate all of the plastic grocery bags used to package the food items for distribution.
This program will pick up and continue in September when the next school year begins. It costs approximately $100 to feed a student on the weekend during his/her school year. If there are businesses or individuals who would like to make a monetary contribution to this much needed program, please send your check to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 S. M-18, Gladwin, MI 48624, specifying “Backpack Buddies.”
The committee extends a thank you to all who have been part of this program. Let’s continue feeding the hungry children in our community.