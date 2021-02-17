GLADWIN – Have you been asked in the past by a local rotarian to purchase a rotary calendar? These calendars are a big fundraiser for the local group through the primary club, Rotary Club of Petoskey. These calendars are a mere $25 and the payouts throughout each year are 259 $50 prizes, four $500 prizes and a grand prize of $5,000.
In 2020, the Gladwin Rotary Club was the big winner of the $5,000 prize! The club cannot wait to put this money to great use, both locally and internationally. Just some of the important areas they are going to be donating to are:
- Rotary international.
- A clean water grant project that Frankenmuth Rotary has been engaged in for over ten years in the Dominican Republic.
- To the Croatia Rotary Club. Croatia has recently experienced catastrophic earthquakes and after shocks. Croatia is dear to our Gladwin Rotary Club because our own Sydney Compton spent many months there through the Rotary Exchange Program.
Of course, locally we still have our Rotary Splash Park in the City of Beaverton. We just received a grant from Rotary International in the amount of $2,000 to go toward that project as well.
Whether times are tough or smooth, rotarians step up to provide “Service Above Self.” The group asks you to join them in their service activities to make the world even just a little better today than it was yesterday. If you are interested in learning more about rotary, please contact Karen Moore, President at RotaryMoore@gmail.com or Joyce Swartzmiller, Membership Chairperson, at 989-435-7122.