GLADWIN COUNTY – On Tuesday, September 15, Fred Garcia, Chef/Owner of Tipsy Bear Bistro in West Branch, presented to the Gladwin Rotary Club, providing updates on the struggles of the restaurant industry and how he and others are weathering the COVID-19 restrictions.
According to Fred, it has been a very hard year so far, with March, April and May being disasters. Fred has tried to find creative ways to keep his business running with events like “stock your cellar sales,” takeout, and outdoor seating. Tipsy Bear Bistro can accommodate about 56 people due to the social distancing requirements.
According to Fred’s ever optimist outlook, failure is not an option and he and the bistro will continue to adapt. The Tipsy Bear Bistro’s cuisine is “international fusion.” In addition to the restaurant, Fred holds fundraisers like wine tasting (Fred is a sommelier) which Fred does for an evening of fellowship. Fred also caters events and, of all things, is also a chainsaw artist! Fred concluded the meeting by answering questions from Rotarians and guests in attendance.
Wish you were at this meeting to hear directly from Fred and ask him questions about local restaurant challenges? Join the Gladwin Rotary Club at a meeting to see if rotary is for you! They meet Tuesdays at noon at Riverwalk in Gladwin. The rotary motto is “Service Above Self” so if that’s you and if you are interested in learning more about Gladwin Rotary, please contact Karen Moore, President at RotaryMoore@gmail.com or Joyce Swartzmiller, Membership Chairperson, at 989-435-7122.