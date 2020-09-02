GLADWIN COUNTY – On Tuesday, August 25, Sheriff Mike Shea presented to the Gladwin Rotary Club, providing updates on the many activities that the Gladwin County Sheriff Department has going on.
Mike Shea has been in law enforcement in Gladwin County for 32 years, and has been our elected Sheriff for the last 18 of those years (since 2002). There is a lot going on in the Gladwin County Sheriff Department, and Sheriff Shea provided as many updates as he could in the limited time we had together. Here are some highlights:
- The 911 center is currently being updated and will be a state of the art center soon.
- The sheriff’s office was very busy during the May 2020 flood.
- The summer complaint load is high right now and is expected to stay that way for the next two weekends as people get in their last couple weeks of summer vacation.
- The Gladwin County Sheriff Department received a grant to hire an officer to work with Shelterhouse for domestic violence and sexual assault victims. In addition to this position, they have recently filled two open positions.
- Marine Patrol is still running this summer, even though we lost some lakes. They have been busy on Lake Lancer, Wiggins Lake and Pratt Lake.
Sheriff Shea concluded the meeting by answering questions for rotarians and guests in attendance. Sheriff Shea is always so open with his time to keep citizens informed.
