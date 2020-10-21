GLADWIN COUNTY – Gladwin Rotary Club held a Cash Bash Fundraiser on Wednesday, October 7, safely and virtually. It was with a few adaptations and additions the group was able to hold the fundraiser that is an important part of funding to continue Gladwin Rotary’s involvement in the community.
A total of 149 tickets were presold by rotarians within the community. The evening event began at 6 p.m. via Zoom with host Dirk Presidio explaining the added payouts and changes for the those who joined the club via the Zoom link virtually. Although the steak dinner had to be eliminated, the group believes that the added payouts were well received which included additional $50 payouts every twentieth ticket drawn.
Gladwin Rotary Club President, Karen Moore welcomed everyone and described the many community projects that Gladwin Rotary contributed to this past year with the help of this fundraiser.
All 149 raffle ticket stubs had been placed in capsules and put in the mix tumbling barrel. George Alward spun the barrel drawing out names one at a time, as Dirk announced those who were out with his quick wit.
All ticket stubs drawn out were placed in a separate canister for the last chance ticket (#150) opportunity after the 125th ticket is drawn. Zoom allowed for viewers to interact through the chat which was monitored by Yvette Keast, there was the usual teasing of names drawn out and disappointment at the early numbers drawn.
The evening was filled with excitement and energy, the buzz and banter was lively. According to the Gladwin Rotary Club, the event went by quicker than in past years and the success was similar. Al Sawaya was the “Vanna” for the evening, although minus the sparking attire, he efficiently removed the numbers from the wall chart.
Club Treasurer, Angela McKenna and Rotarian, Kelli Como tracked the names and payouts. The club would like to congratulate the five who agreed to share the final winnings of $2,000 each!
Gladwin Rotary would also like to thank the following for their help and their use of facility and other items that contributed to the fundraiser: Gladwin Heights Golf Course; Jan and John Schumacher facility; Gladwin Fire Department, for use of conference room to load capsule; S & H Engraving, Scott Hawblitzel for the enlarged chart for the event; Kiwanis Club, barrel use for the event; everyone who helped set up, take down, sell tickets and prepare for this event.
Gladwin Rotary would finally like to thank their ticket purchasers for the event, it is through their donation that the rotary club can continue projects that help the community and beyond.
The Rotary Four-way test is part of the integrity and moral compass that guides club members to be better contributors to our society. The test proposes the following questions:
1. Is it the truth?
2. Is it fair to all concerned?
3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Do these characteristics appeal to you and your business? Contact Joyce Swartzmiller to visit a rotary meeting at 989-435-7122.