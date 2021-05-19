Gladwin
The Gladwin Junior High School Science Olympiad team competed in their regional competition the week of March 15 through 19. This year the competition was a bit different, instead of schools competing in a one day event at Mid Michigan College, schools competed virtually from their school or homes.
Results from the competition were announced on March 17 via Zoom and medals were awarded for first and second place in each individual event. Gladwin Junior High competed against four other teams for this regional competition. Earning medals for Gladwin were: Myles Robinson in anatomy and physiology; Abby Robinson in circuit lab, fossils, heredity, and disease detectives; Elijah Christensen in road scholar, machines, experimental design, write it CAD it, and density lab; Scott Fairchild in digital structures; Seth Mead in experimental design, mousetrap vehicle, and mission possible; Savanna Bissonette in dynamic planet and reach for the stars; Kennedy Warner in heredity, reach for the stars, and fossils; Jake Krompetz in ornithology and helicopters; Joe Dinkens in write it CAD it; James Griffiths in water quality and helicopters.
Gladwin Junior High finished first overall, which earned them the privilege of competing in the state tournament.
The state tournament was also virtual this year and held on May 1. Students competed in testing events with an online test, while building events either had to have the students submit a prerecorded video or compete through a Zoom meeting. 49 schools from across the state competed on May 1 at the tournament. As usual, the state tournament has some fierce competitors. Gladwin Junior High did much better than they have in previous years, finishing in 29th place as a team, and they should be proud of their accomplishments. Top places for Gladwin in the state tournament included:
- 13th place: Mission Possible, Seth Mead and Brayden Dee.
- 19th place: Road Scholar, Elijah Christensen.
- 19th place: Write It CAD It, Elijah Christensen and Joe Dinkens.
- 20th place: Density Lab, Elijah Christensen.
- 23rd place: Meteorology, Myles Robinson.
- 25th place: Disease Detectives, Abigail Robinson.