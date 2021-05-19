Gladwin
This year, Gladwin High School band students have not had the opportunity to perform live. Despite the restrictions on live performance, students found a way to practice and perform, virtually-speaking.
Twelve high school band students practiced for months and competed in the MSBOA Virtual State Solo and Ensemble Festival. The festival was recorded via a live link, then reviewed by adjudicators. Students received their ratings and comments from adjudicators in late March 2021.
The students performed in 16 different events, ranging from solo performance, duet performance and trio performance, and earned a total of 12 division one ratings (highest possible rating) and four division two ratings (second highest possible rating).
Participants for the festival were: Sklyar Davy (10), Victoria Doan (12), Grace Whitman (10), Olivia Klein (12), Hannah Elmore (11), Katie Raymond (11), Nathan Keen (11), Emily Wyniemko (11), Austin Wagnitz (11), Tanner Bissonette (11), Kaitlyn Levine (12) and John Whitman (9).
A very special honor was also announced for one Gladwin High School student, Katie Raymond, junior, was selected as an Outstanding Soloist-2021 by MSBOA, for her solo performance on tenor saxophone. This honor is given to students who perform at a very high level, and the nomination comes from a state solo and ensemble adjudicator.