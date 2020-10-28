GLADWIN COUNTY – The Gladwin Goodfellows have helped needy families throughout the county since the mid 1930s. One-hundred percent of donations received go toward the purchase of food items for holiday baskets which will be delivered to families in need on December 19.
The Gladwin Goodfellows ask for help this year by donating today. If you know of a family in need, contact Mike Ridley at 989-701-4403. Checks may be made payable to: Gladwin Goodfellows and mailed to: Mary Hepfinger, Treasurer at 4690 N. Shaw Road, Gladwin, MI 48624.