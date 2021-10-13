Gladwin
The Gladwin Goodfellows have helped needy families throughout the county since the mid 1930s.
All of the donations received go toward the purchase of food items for holiday baskets which will be delivered on Dec. 18. Please consider helping the cause this year by donating.
If you know of a family in need, contact Mike Ridley at 989-701-4403. Checks may be made payable to Gladwin Goodfellows and mail to Mary Hepfinger, Treasurer 4690 N. Shaw Road, Gladwin, MI 48624.
Non-perishable food items are being accepted at Flynn Lumber and Supply and Gladwin City Hall until Dec. 15. Gladwin Goodfellows thanks all those who choose to support them and their traditional holiday basket program.