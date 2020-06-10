GLADWIN – The Gladwin Eagles 3292 Auxiliary will be having a meeting on Saturday, June 13 at 11 a.m. This meeting will include a nomination of officers. If you are unable to attend the meeting and would like to be an officer, please send in a letter to the Auxiliary Secretary at Gladwin Eagles 3292, P.O. Box 592.
The Gladwin Eagles 3292 Aerie will be having a meeting on Monday, June 15 at 7 p.m. This meeting will also be to nominate new officers. If you are unable to attend the meeting and would like to be an officer, please send in a letter the Aerie Secretary at Gladwin Eagles 3292 P.O. 384.
The Gladwin Eagles will be opening Friday, June 12 at noon for business. They will have proper safety precautions in place for the opening.