GLADWIN – Both branches of the District Library will be closed on July 4 to commemorate Independence Day, so there will be no Story Time or Kid Club in Gladwin on that day. Story Time and Kid Club will continue as scheduled in Beaverton. Booked for Lunch will be held at 11 a.m. on July 9 instead of the July 2. The presentation will be ‘Prisons During the Civil War’, and there is more to the story than ‘Andersonville’. Gladwin Story Time and Kid Club will resume on July 11. In Beaverton, yoga will commence on July 11 at 6:30 p.m., while the Beaverton Book Club will meet to discuss ‘Almost Sisters’ at 7 p.m.
Recently arrived books include: ‘Line of Sight’ by Tom Clancy and Mike Maden, ‘The Kiss Quotient’ by Helen Hoang, ‘A Rebel Heart’ by Beth White, ‘The Hawaiian Discovery’ by Wanda E. and Jean Brunstetter, ‘The Captives’ by Debra Jo Immergut, ‘The Displaced’ by Viet Thanh Nguyen, ‘I Was Anastasia’ by Ariel Lawhon and ‘If I Die Tonight’ by Alison Gaylin.
The Library Friends’ Used Book Store is open whenever the ‘Book-Store-Open’ sign is displayed, but the regular hours are Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Adult books are fifty cents each, paperback or hardcover. Young adult and children’s books are three for a quarter. If the library is open and the Used Book Store is closed, pay the librarians or the Genealogical Society staff for the books displayed in the lobby downstairs or the hallway upstairs. The CDs, DVDs, records, audio tapes and video tapes displayed on the shelves located in the lobby just outside the Gladwin adult library entrance are sold by the librarians, not at the Used Book Store. Picture puzzles also displayed on those shelves are free. Please return them when you are done with them and/or donate an equivalent puzzle.
We still have some Beaverton High School yearbooks for sale at the low price of $5 per volume. The proceeds will help the Genealogical Society obtain new equipment.
Call Elaine Lovitt at 989-246-1537 to arrange for a card specially designed for your event. Such cards can be even more elaborate than the ready-made examples available at both branches of the Gladwin County District Library. The proceeds help fund Library projects.
Library hours for Beaverton are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Gladwin hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, you can phone the Beaverton branch at 989-435-3981, the Gladwin branch at 989-426-8221, or e-mail the library at director@gladwinlibrary.org. The Library Friends email address is gladwinlibraryfriends@gmail.com.