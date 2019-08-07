GLADWIN COUNTY – On Thursday, Aug. 8 Kid Club will meet at 3 p.m. in Beaverton and the BAC Book Club will meet at 7 p.m. to discuss ‘Calling Me Home’ by Julie Kibler.
Friday, Aug. 9, be sure to attend the Fish and Shrimp dinner hosted by the Knights of Columbus and the Friends of the Gladwin County Libraries from 4-7 p.m. The cost is $10 for all the fish you can eat or $12 for six shrimp plus all the fish you can eat. Children five and under eat free. Children six-12 years old can eat fish for $7 or $8 including shrimp. The proceeds from this feast go to help fund participation in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library project for children in the Clare/Gladwin Regional Education Service District (RESD).
On Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m. the next meeting of the Friends of the Gladwin County Libraries (FOGCL) will convene at the Gladwin branch of the District Library at 2 p.m. Any interested parties may attend. This will be a ‘round robin’ (unofficial meeting) due to the lack of a quorum.
On Aug. 13 Beaverton will host ‘Yoga at the Park’ at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., including a School Supply Drive requesting a donation of supplies or $5.
Information: The Gladwin County Genealogical Society Inc. is located on the upper floor of the Gladwin Library Building. Their regular hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the first Saturday of the month, they’re open from noon to 5 p.m. They are kind enough to accept payment for books from the hallway shelves. Their monthly meetings (open to the public) are held in the ‘Else M Kelley Genealogy Room’ at the Gladwin County District Library, 402 James Robertson Drive, Gladwin, MI 48624 at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month, except in July and August, when there are no meetings.
The Library Friends’ Used Book Store is open whenever the ‘Book-Store-Open’ sign is displayed. The usual Store hours are Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 1-4:30 p.m. The Used Book Store is closed whenever the District Library is closed. When Booked for Lunch is scheduled, the store will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or later to accommodate customers. Adult books are fifty cents each, paperback or hardcover. Books for children and young adults are three for a quarter. Library hours are Beaverton: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. 1 p.m. Saturday and Gladwin: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information, you can check the Library Web Site at www.gcdl.org or phone the Beaverton branch at 989-435-3981 or the Gladwin branch at 989-426-8221. The email address of the Library Director is j.clexton@vlc.lib.mi.us, while the Library Friends’ email address is gladwinlibraryfriends@gmail.com.