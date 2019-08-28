GLADWIN COUNTY – Aug. 28: There will be a special meeting of the Friends of the Gladwin County Libraries in the Gladwin small meeting room at 4:15 p.m. to prepare the 2020 membership notices for mailing. There will also be a meeting of the nominating committee at the same time and place.
Sept. 2: Both branches of the District Library will be closed for Labor Day.
Sept. 3: Pick up final Summer Reading Program prizes.
Sept. 9: Laura Breault Booked for Lunch will present ‘Ray Goodwin: One Man Play’ at noon at the Gladwin branch of the District Library. The presentation is free. However, there will be a catered lunch starting at 11 a.m. The lunch will be chicken parmesan with pasta, salad, cherry cobbler for dessert. The price for the lunch is $11. Call 989-426-8221 for a reservation.
Sept. 19-21: The Autumn Used Book Sale will be in Gladwin. Only Friends of the Gladwin County Libraries may buy on Sept. 19; the sale will be open to the public beginning at 9 a.m. on Sept. 20.
Information:
The Gladwin County Genealogical Society Inc. is located on the upper floor of the Gladwin Library Building. Their regular hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the first Saturday of the month, they’re open from noon to 5 p.m. They are kind enough to accept payment for books from the hallway shelves. Their monthly meetings (open to the public) are held in the ‘Bruce E. Guy Veteran’s Memorial Meeting Room’ on the second floor of the Gladwin County District Library, 402 James Robertson Drive, Gladwin, MI 48624 at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month, except in July and August, when there are no meetings. The e-mail address of the Genealogical Society is gladwincountygenealogy@gmail.com
The Friends of the Gladwin County Library (Library Friends’) Used Book Store on the second floor of the Gladwin Branch is open whenever the ‘Book-Store-Open’ sign is displayed. The usual Store hours are Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The Used Book Store is closed whenever the District Library is closed. When Booked for Lunch is scheduled, the store will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or later to accommodate customers. Adult books are fifty cents each, paperback or hardcover. Books for children and young adults are three for a quarter. The Library Friends meet in the Gladwin Library on the second Sunday of each month at 2 p.m. The Library Friends’ email address is gladwinlibraryfriends@gmail.com.
Gladwin County District Library hours are Beaverton: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Gladwin: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information, you can check the Library website at www.gcdl.org or phone the Beaverton branch at 989-435-3981 or the Gladwin branch at 989-426-8221. The email address of the Library Director is jclexton@gcdl.org.