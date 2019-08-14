GLADWIN COUNTY – Aug. 15: In Gladwin, a special presentation of ‘The Bubble Man’, a performer who does amazing things with bubbles, will be seen at 3 p.m. There will be no Kid Club in Beaverton at 3 p.m. Instead, there will be a special presentation of ‘The Bubble Man’ at 6 p.m.
Aug. 17: The last day of the Summer Reading Program, although you may turn in your Reading Slips through Aug. 23.
Aug. 20: In Gladwin, the GCDL Book group will discuss ‘Almost Sisters’ by Joshilyn Jackson at 11 a.m.
Aug. 21: In Gladwin, there will be a special presentation ‘Get Your Business Online With Google’ at 1 p.m.
Information: The Gladwin County Genealogical Society Inc. is located on the upper floor of the Gladwin Library Building. Their regular hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the first Saturday of the month, they’re open from noon to 5 p.m. They are kind enough to accept payment for books from the hallway shelves. Their monthly meetings (open to the public) are held in the ‘Bruce E. Guy Veteran’s Memorial Meeting Room’ on the second floor of the Gladwin County District Library, 402 James Robertson Drive, Gladwin, MI 48624 at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month, except in July and August, when there are no meetings. The e-mail address of the Genealogical Society is gladwincountygenealogy@gmail.com
The Friends of the Gladwin County Library (Library Friends’) Used Book Store on the second floor of the Gladwin Branch is open whenever the ‘Book-Store-Open’ sign is displayed. The usual Store hours are Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The Used Book Store is closed whenever the District Library is closed. When Booked for Lunch is scheduled, the store will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or later to accommodate customers. Adult books are fifty cents each, paperback or hardcover. Books for children and young adults are three for a quarter. The Library Friends meet in the Gladwin Library on the second Sunday of each month at 2 p.m. The Library Friends’ email address is gladwinlibraryfriends@gmail.com
Library hours are Beaverton: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. 1 p.m. Saturday and Gladwin: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information, you can check the Library Web Site at www.gcdl.org or phone the Beaverton branch at 989-435-3981 or the Gladwin branch at 989-426-8221. The email address of the Library Director is j.clexton@vlc.lib.mi.us, while the Library Friends’ email address is gladwinlibraryfriends@gmail.com.