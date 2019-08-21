GLADWIN COUNTY – Aug. 21: In Gladwin, there will be a presentation ‘Get Your Business Online with Google’ at 1 p.m.
Aug. 22: The Exotic Zoo Animal Show appears at the Gladwin County District Libraries, 10 a.m. in Gladwin and 3 p.m. in Beaverton. Hear the lectures about the animals’ habitats, diet and more! The lecture will be followed by a question and answer period. The show is 80% hands-on, so you will be able to see the animals up close and even touch them!
Aug. 23: This is the last day for reading slips to be turned in. Pick up final prizes Sept. 3.
Aug. 27: The Knitting Group will meet in Gladwin 1-5 p.m.
Sept. 2: Both branches of the District Library will be closed for Labor Day. Nobody works on Labor Day. The Laura Breault Booked for Lunch program ‘Ray Goodwin: One Man Play’ will be deferred until Sept. 9.
Information: The July Usage Statistics at the Beaverton Branch of the Library are: 1,651 borrowers, 53 programs attended by 176 children and seven adults. Beaverton July Circulation Statistics are 25 new borrowers, 2,925 items checked out, 819 computer users and 1345 instances of wireless use. The July Usage Statistics for the Gladwin Branch of the Library are 2,694 borrowers, 17 programs attended by 325 children and 46 adults plus 27 people who attended Booked For Lunch. Gladwin Branch July Circulation Statistics are 62 new borrowers, 5,981 items checked out, 647 computer users and 1,589 instances of wireless use. For the District Library as a whole, 335 Audiobooks and 438 ebooks were checked out. Eleven new patrons of the overdrive, electronic media system were added in July and 33 online magazines were checked out. 76 books were sold at the Beaverton Library. In Gladwin, 200 books were sold at the Adult Library and 166 were sold at the Children’s Library upstairs. There were 1,575 visits to the Library website.
The Gladwin County Genealogical Society Inc. is located on the upper floor of the Gladwin Library Building. Their regular hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the first Saturday of the month, they’re open from noon to 5 p.m. They are kind enough to accept payment for books from the hallway shelves. Their monthly meetings (open to the public) are held in the ‘Bruce E. Guy Veteran’s Memorial Meeting Room’ on the second floor of the Gladwin County District Library, 402 James Robertson Drive, Gladwin, MI 48624 at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month, except in July and August, when there are no meetings. The e-mail address of the Genealogical Society is gladwincounty genealogy@gmail.com.
The Friends of the Gladwin County Library (Library Friends’) Used Book Store on the second floor of the Gladwin Branch is open whenever the ‘Book-Store-Open’ sign is displayed. The usual Store hours are Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 1-4:30 p.m. The Used Book Store is closed whenever the District Library is closed. When Booked for Lunch is scheduled, the store will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or later to accommodate customers. Adult books are fifty cents each, paperback or hardcover. Books for children and young adults are three for a quarter. The Library Friends meet in the Gladwin Library on the second Sunday of each month at 2 p.m. The Library Friends’ email address is gladwinlibraryfriends@gmail.com.
Gladwin County District Library hours are Beaverton: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Gladwin: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information, you can check the Library Website at www.gcdl.org or phone the Beaverton branch at 989-435-3981 or the Gladwin branch at 989-426-8221. The email address of the Library Director is jclexton@gcdl.org.