GLADWIN COUNTY – The BAC Book Club will meet in Beaverton on Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. to discuss ‘Calling Me Home’ by Julie Kibler.
The Gladwin County Genealogical Society Inc. is located on the upper floor of the Gladwin Library Building. Their regular hours are Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the first Saturday of the month, they’re open from noon to 5 p.m. They are kind enough to accept payment for books from the hallway shelves. Their monthly meetings (open to the public) are held in the ‘Else M Kelley Genealogy Room’ at the Gladwin County District Library, 402 James Robertson Drive, Gladwin, MI 48624 at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month, except in July and August, when there are no meetings.
The Library Friends’ Used Book Store is open whenever the ‘Book-Store-Open’ sign is displayed. The usual Store hours are Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 1-4:30 p.m. The Used Book Store is closed whenever the District Library is closed. When Booked for Lunch is scheduled, the store will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or later to accommodate customers. Adult books are fifty cents each, paperback or hardcover. Books for children and young adults are three for a quarter. Library hours are Beaverton: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. 1 p.m. Saturday and Gladwin: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information, you can check the Library Web Site at www.gcdl.org or phone the Beaverton branch at 989-435-3981 or the Gladwin branch at 989-426-8221. The email address of the Library Director is j.clexton@vlc.lib.mi.us, while the Library Friends’ email address is gladwinlibraryfriends@gmail.com.