Gladwin County V.F.W. Post 7303 held their annual auxiliary inspection on Monday, September 21. Pictured from left to right: Aux. Sr. Vice, Janet Jackman, Aux. Jr. Vice, Rose Baker, 2020/2021 District President, Laura Laney, Aux. 7303 President, Viola Tennison. Inspection went well and the group enjoyed their visit with their district president. The group believes that she always brings new insight to the auxiliary. Post 7303 Auxiliary would like to thank all of their officers working through this season.
