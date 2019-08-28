GLADWIN – The Sugar Springs Stitchers and Quilters is holding their bi-annual Gladwin County Showcase of Quilts on Friday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sugar Springs Activity Center, 1930 Sugar River Rd., which is adjoining to the Hearth Restaurant, Gladwin.
Past shows have featured well over 100 quilts from residents within 100 miles of Gladwin. In addition to quilts, we also showcase other forms of needlework; knitting, crocheting, embroidery, and more.
$5 admission includes ticket to quilt raffle! Daily quilt drawings, vendors, and enjoy lunch on site at the Hearth.
For information contact: sherri.visnow@gmail.com or cathy.gossett@yahoo.com.