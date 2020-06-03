GLADWIN COUNTY – Due to the current conditions, the Gladwin County Chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) will be canceling all meetings until further notice.
All teachers, administrators and support staff retired from any Michigan public school district are welcome and encouraged to attend the future scheduled meetings. For more information, please contact the group President Bonnie Bain at 989-426-4480 or the Vice President, Madalyn Steyer at 989-435-2925. For membership, call Pam Sochacki at 989-426-4193. The chapter would like to tell everyone to stay home and stay safe.