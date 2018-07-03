GLADWIN COUNTY – The following events are scheduled to take place at the Beaverton and Gladwin branches of the district library.
• Booked for Lunch – Prisons during the Civil War July 12 p.m. at Gladwin branch.
• Painting at the Library – Harry Potter will take place on Tuesday, July 17, from 6-8 p.m. at the Gladwin branch. To register, call 426-8221.
• Magic by Cameron Zvara at the Beaverton branch library on Monday, July 23, at 6 p.m.
• Garden Series – Permaculture Plants on Tuesday, July 24 at 4 p.m. upstairs of the Beaverton branch library.