GLADWIN COUNTY – The following events are scheduled to take place at the Beaverton and Gladwin branches of the district library. 

Booked for Lunch – Prisons during the Civil War July 12 p.m. at Gladwin branch.

• Painting at the Library – Harry Potter will take place on Tuesday, July 17, from 6-8 p.m. at the Gladwin branch. To register, call 426-8221.

Magic by Cameron Zvara at the Beaverton branch library on Monday, July 23, at 6 p.m.

Garden Series – Permaculture Plants on Tuesday, July 24 at 4 p.m. upstairs of the Beaverton branch library. 