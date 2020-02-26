GLADWIN COUNTY – The talented Judy De Bolt is Guild Artist of the Month for March. Her friends think the multi-layers of this extraordinary woman only reveal themselves slowly, but her art shouts for her. A resident of Island Lake, Judy says, “I am inspired by nature. There is nothing man has made that compares. When taken from nature, inspiration comes from the soul.”
Judy says she loved art from the time she was a little girl. While at MSU she purchased books on oil painting, but never had time to pursue art.
On her farm in Vermontville, MI, where she raised two children, De Bolt finally found the time and became an award winning woodcarver. Often using one solid piece of wood found on her property her creations were so beautifully rendered with such detail that they sold quickly. Sadly, over time her hands developed arthritis and she needed to find another creative outlet.
Those books on oils surfaced and she found classes nearby to get the instrucion needed to develop her painting skills. She has been using oils now for ten years and is currently exhibiting works in West Branch Creative Artists Gallery at 124 – 4th Street. As a member of Sugar Springs Artists, Judy found joy in watercolors. She is currently taking a workshop at Midland Center for the Arts taught by Ruth Howell. “I am having fun in class and spending snowy days at home doing art homework. I enjoy exploring this new medium.”
Judy will display her work in the lobby of the Record & Clarion newspaper from March 2 through March 31 and she would love it if you stopped by to see it weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For any questions about the artist guild and what they do, call president Lora Perkins at 989-435-2726.