GLADWIN – The warm weather, great summer, and all the work that is happening throughout the City requires a little relaxation time. The City of Gladwin is putting on a Community Picnic at North Park on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 5-7 p.m. to allow city residents to enjoy the park system and have a little fun. During this event the city will be hosting an input session to gather thoughts from the public on what they would like their parks to look like in the future. The Park Commission is currently underway on the 2020-2025 Park and Recreation Plan and is looking for your input. Come out and help shape your park system and have some fun. The city will be having a Bounce House and Slip’n’Slide as well as music. There will also be a volleyball and a horseshoe competition. Project Rising Tide will also be supplying free hot dogs and drinks to the public (as long as supplies last). So, come out and enjoy North Park at the Community Picnic on Aug. 14 starting at 5 p.m., located at the corner of N. Anchor and First Street.