GLADWIN – The Gladwin Assembly of God has set up drive-in services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at the church located at 3400 Buzzell Rd., Gladwin. Those in attendance will be practicing social distancing by remaining inside of their vehicles during the service. People will be able to listen to the service through sound system or by tuning their vehicle radio to 92.5 FM. The Gladwin Assembly of God will be broadcasting the service live to those who are in the parking lot listening.
The church will not have any person to person contact through their offerings or bulletin handouts. Words to the worship can be found online at www.gladwinag.com under the worship songs tab. A video of the drive-in weekly worship will be available on the Gladwin Assembly of God Facebook page. While the 92.5 FM radio station is only able to reach listeners in the church parking lot, 96.5 FM will be broadcasting the service for an extended audience to listen in.