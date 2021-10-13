Gladwin
The 2021 Assemblies of God National Youth Convention took place in early August, featuring a Fine Arts Festival competition in which, four youth from Gladwin participated in. The convention was held in Orlando, Florida and lasted for five days.
At the national competition, Lexi Moore won first in the nation for her puppet solo performance. In doing so, she was awarded with a Merit Award as well as a significant scholarship for Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU). Lexi also participated in a puppet group performance with Gabe Drudge, Addison Drudge, and Glorie Drudge. This four-person group took fifth place in the nation and was also awarded with a SAGU scholarship.
These talented puppeteers worked hard to earn an invitation to nationals by preparing and performing well at the district competition. After the districts, the group needed to prepare for the nationals where the competition would be far greater.
Beginning in September each year, over 65,000 junior and senior high school students begin preparing their entries for the district and National Fine Arts Festivals. These students are encouraged to develop their gifts to a greater level than the year before. Students may enter as many as 80 categories offered in seven main divisions: Art, Communication, Dance, Drama, Instrumental, Vocal, and Writing.
Fine Arts Festivals enable students to experience a time of learning through evaluations, workshops, and interaction with other students. The event was designed to help students discover, develop, and deploy their ministry gifts and to learn about their abilities and talents. Each participant in the Fine Arts Festival competition was evaluated by a team of judges and rated according to their performance.