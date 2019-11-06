GLADWIN – Are you interested in becoming a licensed Amateur Radio Operator? Already have your amateur radio license and want to share your hobby and interests with other “hams”? The Gladwin Area Amateur Radio Club is looking for you.
Amateur Radio (ham radio) is a popular hobby and service that brings people and communications together. People use ham radio to talk across town, around the world, or even into space, all without the Internet or cell phones. It’s fun, social, educational, and can be a life saver during times of need.
Although amateur radio operators get involved for many reasons, they all have in common a basic knowledge of radio technology and operating principles, and pass an examination for the FCC license to operate on radio frequencies known as the “Amateur Bands”. These bands are radio frequencies allocated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for use by ham radio operators. Amateur Radio operators come from all walks of life, doctors, students, kids, politicians, truck drivers, movie stars, missionaries and even your average neighbor next door. They are of all ages, sexes, income levels and nationalities. Whether through Morse code on an old brass telegraph key, voice communications on a hand-held radio or computerized messages transmitted via satellite, all hams use radio to reach out to the world.
If you would like to get more information on becoming an amateur radio operator, call our club President Gerald Anderson at 989-615-3714 or attend one of our meetings which are held every 3rd Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Mario’s Mexican Restaurant in downtown Gladwin. (Next meeting is Wednesday Nov. 20) We can assist you in getting that license and provide textbooks to guide you through. Those passing their Technician Class license exam will receive a free one-year membership in the Gladwin Club. Then you can be on your way to the exciting hobby of amateur radio to form friendships over the air or through participation in one of more than 2000 Amateur Radio clubs throughout the country. There are over 722,000 radio amateurs in the United States and over 2,000,000 worldwide.
Come and join the fun this wonderful hobby has to offer.