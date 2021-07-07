Gladwin
After Elmo crossed the rainbow bridge, Tish and her family were looking for their next love. They got a call from the Gladwin Animal Shelter staff letting them know that they had a little Chihuahua that had been left at the shelter.
“We adopted him,” Tish said, “The vet said he was suffering with bladder cancer and he did not know how long he had or his age.”
The vet guestimated that the little dog was between five and 10 or more years of age.
“What a precious little baby he was,” Tish said. “We knew he didn’t have long, but we wanted to give him the best life we could.”
Tish said that during the short time they had him, his mannerisms always made them laugh and brought their household joy while he was there.
“He had to be held and be dressed in some sort of hoodie and under a blanket at all times,” said Tish. “That tiny body was all love.”
Despite only having him for a short time, Tish said that she wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.
“We ended up naming him Velcro, because he was stuck to me all the time,” Tish said.
Tish said that she just loves the older dogs, and that they have such wonderful personalities and it’s as if they know that by adopting them, they are choosing to save them.
“They are so grateful and loving,” Tish said, “and I believe that they are even more loving because of their age. They are more my speed, they will sit and watch a movie with you or are content to go on a car ride.”
Tish found love in her older adopted dogs and said that she highly recommends adopting if you have the time, ability and heart for it.
“They just want to be with you,” Tish said.
The Gladwin County Animal Shelter began operation in 1976, and is dedicated to serving the needs of the animals and citizens of Gladwin County. In 2020, the shelter cared for over 630 animals (despite challenges due to COVID-19), and continues to make every effort possible to ensure that all healthy, adoptable animals have safe and loving homes and the community practices responsible animal guardianship. Follow the Shelter on Facebook at facebook.com/GladwinAnimalShelter.
The shelter is always accepting donations, which can be dropped off at, or mailed to, 401 W. Cedar Ave., Gladwin, MI 48624. Volunteers can call 989-426-4579 or email gladwincountyanimalshelter@gmail.com to find out ways they can assist at the shelter.