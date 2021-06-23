Gladwin County
In October 2005, Tish Anderson of Gladwin saw an ad for a little yorkie dog at the Gladwin Shelter and decided it was going to be her 50th birthday present to herself.
“I brought my husband with me as she would be spending time with him while I worked. He was disabled with heart disease and diabetes and I felt this little bundle could be a potential blessing to us both, and she was,” Tish said. “When we were taken to her cage and we opened it, she jumped right into my arms and my heart melted, it was love at first sight.”
Tish said that her husband was just as smitten and they decided to name her Roxanne, Roxie for short. That day they filled out paperwork, then went to set up and pay for her spay with the vet and came right back to pick Roxie up. The vet had bad news for them when Roxie went in for her spay. Roxie was actually a very elderly little dog who also had to be treated for kennel cough and would not be able to get the spay, due to her heart most likely not being strong enough. The vet said that they could always return the dog to the shelter if this was not the dog they were expecting.
“That was just not something [we] would consider,” Tish said. “She was family!”
When Tish thought back on her time with Roxie, she remembered that Roxie had the cutest snaggle teeth, it gave her the cutest smile.
She said that she’s come to find out that yorkies don’t know that they are tiny and that Roxie often took great offense that the neighbors mastiff “puppy” dared put a toe on her yard, even if the 100 pound puppy was still in his yard. She said that Roxie would start snapping at his feet and he would end up running for home in fear of that little demon. The neighbors would laugh, Tish and her husband would laugh, the puppy would try to hide and Roxie would trot to the front door, sure she had just saved them all.
Tish managed a nonprofit which had a restore staffed by volunteers, and, occasionally, she would take Roxie in for the day. Roxie had to make the rounds to greet everyone and get some extra love, but then Roxie would head back to Tish’s office and sit on a chair beside her the rest of the day.
She had been a constant companion to Tish when she was home and spent her days with Tish’s husband. They got to spend a few delightful years with Roxie, they saw her through pancreatitis, blindness, cancer and when the cancer returned, they had to make the difficult decision to send her across the rainbow bridge.
It was “one sad day out of the three years of joy she brought us,” Tish said.
Check back next week for part two of three of Tish’s pet adoption stories!
The Gladwin County Animal Shelter began operation in 1976, and is dedicated to serving the needs of the animals and citizens of Gladwin County. In 2020, the shelter cared for over 630 animals (despite challenges due to COVID-19), and continues to make every effort possible to ensure that all healthy, adoptable animals have safe and loving homes and the community practices responsible animal guardianship. Follow the Shelter on Facebook at facebook.com/GladwinAnimalShelter.
The shelter is always accepting donations, which can be dropped off at, or mailed to, 401 W. Cedar Ave., Gladwin, MI 48624. Volunteers can call 989-426-4579 or email gladwincountyanimalshelter@gmail.com to find out ways they can assist at the shelter.