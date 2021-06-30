GLADWIN
In last week’s paper, there was an article about Tish Anderson’s adventures with her first adopted dog, Roxie. Tish’s second dog from the Gladwin Animal Shelter was a one-eyed Pekingese.
“He was a grumpy Gus that just stole my heart,” said Tish.
His name was Elmo and he had been surrendered because of dog aggression but he wasn’t that way at his new family’s house.
“He was underweight,” Tish remembered. “Once we let him have what he needed for food, he settled right down.”
For a one-eyed dog who had been surrendered due to aggression to- wards other dogs, Tish said that he would make the most excited squeal when he saw horses; she believed that he wanted them to come play with him.
Elmo adored car rides and he was Tish’s car buddy after she lost her husband. The little dog’s goofy, happy-go-lucky personality brought a lot of joy and humor to Tish’s life.
“He was such a character,” Tish remembered. “Once he bounded across the couch to attack a hair scrunchie my adult daughter had in her hair. He yanked that out and then we could not get it away from him, it had a snake-like design on it and he just loved shaking it and stretching it out over and over.”
Along with his scrunchie hunting, Tish said that Elmo would gallop up and down the hall in the house.
She said that his little short legs would just be going and his big feet would sound like there was a stampede coming her way. Along with his happiness, Elmo had a stubborn streak when it came to forgiveness.
Tish thought back on a time when her son was living with her and had become ill with pneumonia and had to go to the hospital.
“On the way out the door he told Elmo, ‘I will be back in a few days buddy.’ But my son ended up almost dying and had to be in a rehab facility for almost seven months.” Tish said, “When he returned, Elmo was mad at him for being gone so long and wouldn’t even look at my son or acknowledge him.”
She believes that Elmo was just so hurt that her son had lied to him. Tish said that Elmo kept up his cold front to her son for two weeks after returning home. One day, she said, it was like a switch had flipped and Elmo decided he wasn’t mad anymore and hopped up in her son’s lap like nothing had happened and was ready for some loving.
Tish adopted Elmo when he was three years old, seven years later, she lost him to old age.
“I still miss his sweet face,” she said.
Check back next week for part three of Tish’s adoption stories! The Gladwin County Animal Shelter began operation in 1976, and is dedicated to serving the needs of the animals and citizens of Gladwin County. In 2020, the shelter cared for over 630 animals (despite challenges due to COVID-19), and continues to make every effort possible to ensure that all healthy, adoptable animals have safe and loving homes and the community practices responsible animal guardianship. Follow the Shelter on Facebook at Gladwin- AnimalShelter.
