GLADWIN – Gladwin High School class of 1998 will be having their 20th Reunion on Friday, Aug. 10, at Riverwalk. Cocktail hour is 5:30-6:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Cost is $30 per person. RSVP and pay by July 27. Pay through PayPal https://paypal.me/pools/c/84T39gLUQt or send a check to Anne Edick, 2890 Shell Rd., Gladwin, MI 48624.
This is an outdoor event (weather permitting). Menu is a BBQ buffet: Bourbon BBQ chicken, pulled BBQ pork, roasted red skin potatoes, baked beans, corn on the cob, coleslaw, fresh baked cornbread, garden salad with dressing, Kaiser rolls, dessert, coffee, iced tea, lemonade and cash bar.
There will be a family picnic on Saturday, Aug. 11, 1-4 p.m., 2970 Wagarville Rd. Personal message Jamie Reynolds for directions. There is no cost. Hot dogs, chips and drinks provided, please bring a dish to pass.
Bring the whole family! We plan to have a corn hole tournament, inflatables for kids, volleyball, and time to sit and catch up.