BEAVERTON – Get Hooked Up! Free family event, Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Beaverton Activity Center, 106 Tonkin St., Beaverton. There will be free transportation 989-426-6514, games, food, hygiene product giveaway, free health screens included blood pressure, bone density, weight and nutrition.
Get to know the resources in Gladwin County. Sponsored by Gladwin County Community Connect (GCCC), MidMichigan Health, Ten16 Recovery Network, Beaverton Activity Center, Veterans Community Action Teams (VCAT).