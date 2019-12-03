CLARE – The Clare gymnasium will come alive with the sounds of Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 12, when The Gateway Community Band and Gateway Community Chorus perform music from Christmas around the World.
Intricately woven into the various arrangements are timeless Christmas classics so be sure to listen closely.
Musical selections include: Brazilian Sleigh Bells, A Jammin Caribbean Christmas, Celtic Holy Night and Sussex Christmas. Rounding out he concert are highlights from Wicked, Baby It’s Cold Outside and Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24 by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to all ages. Refreshments and snacks will be provided by the band members following the concert.
Those interested in more information or inquiring on joining the group can visit their Facebook page or website at www.gatewaybands.org.