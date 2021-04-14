GLADWIN COUNTY – A group of volunteers are getting together to create a tour of beautiful gardens located in Gladwin County to support the Trail of Two Cities. They are looking for homeowners or businesses that would like to share their beautiful gardens with the community.
Does your garden have beautiful art, a secret garden, perennials, a water feature, unique landscape or just a quiet spot for meditation? Then showcase your garden by being a part of the Gladwin County Garden Tour 2021! In order to do so, submit your information via email to gladwincogardentour@gmail.com.
The required information includes your name, address, why you would like to be a part of the tour and photos of your garden. Email this information by Friday, April 30, 2021 to be considered for the tour. Based on having enough participants, the tentative date for the tour will be on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Once it has been determined that there are enough participating gardens, a search will begin for sponsorships and volunteers to make this event a success for the Trail of Two Cities.
Part of the Cedar River Corridor, The Trail of Two Cities is both a hiking and biking path along the Cedar River and a water trail on the river. The trail also acts as a connector for Gladwin and Beaverton. To find out more about the trail, please visit the website at michigansbackyard.org/trails/a-trail-of-two-cities or via Facebook at The Trail of Two Cities.