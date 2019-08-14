CLARE – August is an exciting month at 515 Gallery of downtown Clare with the opening of “A Search for Originality” – the art of Robert Iwamasa, on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. This retrospective exhibit will feature his unique work from 1973-2019. Iwamasa was born in 1937 in California and raised by his Hawaiian-born mother of Japanese descent and his Japanese father.
The artist and his mother were confined, along with an estimated 120,000 people of Japanese descent, during World War II by the U.S. government in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor. This period of time is reflected in some of his paintings.
Iwamasa received his BS education from the University of California, 1959; MS. University of California, 1963; PhD. California Institute of Technology, 1967.
Having a lifelong interest in art and painting, after retirement Iwamasa studied art at Delta College with professors, Larry Butcher, Russell Thayer, Randall Crawford and Charles Breed. Robert currently resides in Midland, MI with his lovely wife Ruby.
“A Search for Originality” will run from Aug. 24-Oct. 9, 2019. 515 Gallery exhibit hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. www.515gallery.org.