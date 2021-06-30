GLADWIN
The Gail Wildfong School of Dance would like to con- gratulate three 2021 scholarship winners. Each year, at the annual recital held in June, new recipients are announced for scholarships. This year, for the eleventh consecutive year, Lexi Kirkpatrick received the Gail Wildfong Scholarship.
This scholarship is presented in honor and memory of the late Gail Wildfong. Instructors at the studio chose a dancer whose role model to all students and inspires others to dance because of the dedication, passion, inclusion and skills they bring to the studio.
Lexi Kirkpatrick is going to be a junior at the studio this fall and will be dancing for her eleventh year. She has been an assistant teacher for the past couple years and takes both team and
recreational classes as well as piano lessons offered at the studio. She is a very well-rounded dancer and young lady.
The studio was also able to give two scholarships this year in memory of Kristina Rose Garafalo. Instructors chose a dancer for this honor who shows a large desire to truly grow and progress as much as possible in their dance training; a student who is serious about learning the art of dance and also a student who shows a true passion and love for dance.
Thanks to generous contributions from the community who want to keep Kristina’s memory vibrant, both Deanna Pendergraft and Miranda Cornman were able to receive a scholarship. Deanna Pendergraft will be a freshman at Gladwin High School this fall, and will be dancing for her eleventh year. Deanna is a member of the dance team and also helps out at the studios’ Rose- Bud Boutique throughout the school year. Deanna is always looking to take classes that help her grow as a dancer.
Miranda Cornman is going to be a junior at Glad- win High School this fall. She has been dancing at the studio for 10 years and has participated in both team and also recreational classes. Miranda has always had excellent attendance and has always been a true delight to dance with due to her positive attitude and great work ethic.
The studio would like to congratulate their dancers and they look forward to another great dance year starting in September.