GLADWIN – In the style of Sophia Petrillo from The Golden Girls: picture this, Gladwin, 2020. A local community theatre prepares to rebound after shutting down production of their winter comedy and canceling their summer musical to protect audiences and actors from a global pandemic. Shortly after, a spring rainstorm turns into a flood wreaking havoc on the community by destroying a multitude of homes and businesses. This included the Community Building that has housed Gladwin Area Friends of the Theatre (GAFT) for over three decades. The damage also extended to GAFT’s scene shop and costume/prop room in the building next door.
Following the city’s decision to not restore the building this time, GAFT has spent several weekends clearing out years of history, with a huge number of items needing to be disposed of. Costumes on top row hangers or bins stored up high survived, but most needed to be discarded. Costumes and props can be replaced with time, the biggest problem facing GAFT right now is no place to call their theatre home.
GAFT is no stranger to moving around. Originally, the summer musicals were held at the county fairgrounds, later moving to the City Park before settling in at the Community building. While renting the building was a great opportunity, the group has always yearned for a place to call their own. While various small fundraisers have been held in recent years to start a building fund, GAFT is now looking to move ahead full force for a new theater to be a reality. The executive board has formed committees to address various areas of fundraising such as local fundraisers and grants. While GAFT is excited to take on this venture, they are disappointed to not be able to have big productions for the community. Plans are underway for various other styles of shows that don’t require the months of rehearsing and backstage efforts such as the sold out Murder Mystery dinner hosted by Riverwalk Place in February.
So to end as we began: picture it, Gladwin 2022, the opening night of the Gladwin Area Friends of the Theatre’s production in their new home!