GLADWIN – Gladwin Area Friends of the Theatre (GAFT) will be holding auditions for the upcoming fall drama, Many Faces of Love. Featuring the play, 7 Ways to Say I Love you, by Adam Szymkowicz, the evening also shares a select series of skits, poems, monologues, and vignettes all celebrating love – in some form or another, through the works of Emily Dickinson, Merrit Malloy, Hugh Prather, Sharrmain MacDonald, Robert Coffin and others. Exploring heart, grief, pain, laughter, hope, jealousy, awkwardness, beginnings, and more mature love, there is something for everyone here.
There are roles for eight females and five males between the ages of 17 and 97. Auditions will be held Monday, Aug. 12, Wednesday, Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at the Gladwin Community Building behind the sheriff’s department at the entrance to the Gladwin City Park. There is no need for formal rehearsed audition pieces, as material will be provided and these auditions will be cold readings. If you have questions, you may contact director, Kyle Austin Diller, 989-802-9890. Hope to see you there!