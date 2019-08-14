GLADWIN – Sounds kind of interesting right? We are so fortunate and excited to welcome one of our youngest Fall Drama director’s, Kyle Austin Diller! In his his directorial debut, asst. directed by Pam Gorton, he brings many years experience in theatre, acting, assistant directing, and so many tech. roles.
He is passionate about this show, a collection of skits, poems, monologues, and vignettes all celebrating love – in some form or another. Featuring the play, “7 Ways to Say I Love You”, by Adam Szymkowicz, and selections by Emily Dickinson, Merrit Mallay, Hugh Prather, Sharrmain MacDonald, Robert Coffin and more, it will be a beautiful night to share with your loved ones. Exploring heart, grief, pain, laughter, hope, jealousy, awkwardness, beginnings, and more mature love, there is something for everyone here!
For more information call 989-802-9890 or 989-435-2126.