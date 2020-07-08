BIG RAPIDS – University officials have announced that 4,519 students received Academic Honors for the semester that ended in May 2020 at Ferris State University and Kendall College of Art and Design.
To be eligible for Academic Honors, the minimum requirements for full-time students each term are: 3.5 GPA and completion of 12 Ferris credit hours or more of graded course work at the 100 level or higher. The minimum requirements for part-time students each term are: 3.5 GPA with completion of at least 12 accumulated Ferris credit hours of graded course work at the 100 level or higher.
Local students that have received academic honors are as follows:
Beaverton
Jennifer Mielke, Katie Hedrick and Kyle Cassiday.
Gladwin
Ronda Gorski, Joseph Sobolewski, Kamah Ellena, Carly Hickey, Victoria Duke, Michelle Frye, Sawyer Deshano, Zackorey Jeske, Ashton Roe, Dallas Gibson, Grace Volmering, Hannah Medema, Seth Elmore, and Kristian Gilman.
Rhodes
Kaitlyn Gromaski and Joshua Laforest