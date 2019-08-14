It won’t be long and we’ll be enjoying fall-like weather. School will be starting. That means that we will be spending time buying school clothes, reconnecting with friends, starting sports, watching football, wearing jackets, and kicking leaves. Some of us will be buying hunting licenses and sighting in our guns. Food plots will be planned and planted. Gardens will be harvested and homes will be winterized.
In all of these preparations, have you made any provisions for your child’s religious education? Most of us make wonderful plans for fall, but sadly, most of us do not make any plans for our children’s learning about God, prayer, the Bible, and morality. It is so sad when I hear parents say that they are just going to wait for their children to grow up and then if they decide to follow Christ, it will be their choice. There is no surer way to insure that your child will not be educated in religious matters than to not educate them in religious matters.
Our children, as well as ourselves, are being constantly influenced by the culture in which we live. All of us pass on our beliefs to our children by the way we live. If faith is not important to you and you do not participate and make it a priority, your children won’t either.
Children will learn about religious matters from someone. They are curious about God and morality and want to do the right thing. Sadly, most will learn about faith from television, or school, or other adults who have no training in passing on the faith.
As parents we have an absolute responsibility to educate our children in matters of faith. Will you leave it to their peers? How about letting children’s programming on television shape your child’s faith? While teachers are to be respected and honored, do you want them teaching your children about faith? Do you want teenage movie stars and Hollywood to guide your children in the way they should live?
It is not enough to take your children to church one hour per week and hope they get the faith, when they are being influenced the other six days and twenty-three hours by forces in culture that discount faith. Either you will bring faith to your children along with religious education, or the culture will be the main educators of faith. Which will you choose?
I think we all want to be active in our children’s faith development. Seek out programs at your church and put your faith into practice. Get them enrolled in faith formation programs.
By the way, most congregations offer programs for adults, too. Check them out and sign up.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his life shine upon you and give you his peace.”