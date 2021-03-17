GLADWIN COUNTY – During the Zoom meeting of the Friends of the Gladwin County District Library on Monday, March 8, it was voted to again give the Gladwin County District Library (GCDL) $2,000 in support of their summer reading programs.
The summer programs are being planned now so they are ready to go when the time comes. There seems to be fun programs on the horizon and GCDL and “Friends” staff surely hope there will be many young residents wanting to participate. More details will be announced by the staff of the library later this spring.
The Friends of the GCDL is a 501(c)3 organization whose purpose is to maintain our association of persons interested in the libraries; to focus public attention in a positive manner on library services, facilities and needs; to help promote the use and enjoyment of the libraries; to arrange for volunteer help to increase the effectiveness of the libraries; to develop supplemental funding for the libraries and to actively support the policies and procedures of the GCDL that continues to serve the Beaverton and Gladwin areas.
The “Friends” operate separate and apart from the Library Board, but in cooperation with and in support of that board. The group does not seek to direct the administrative activities of the library or to control its policies.
Membership is open to everyone, individual, families, businesses, patrons and benefactors. Applications are available at the library, usually upstairs in the used book room. The “Friends” raise funds for the libraries by continual sales from the book room and upper balcony by the elevator and in the lobby. The room is now open daily using the honor system for payment if no one is there. The group will be planning a book sale they believe will take place sometime in May.
The libraries have lots of books and will accept more in clean condition. Please no musty or moldy ones, discard those so the library doesn’t have to deal with them, they cannot be sold. The libraries and “Friends” would like to thank all of you who support the great libraries here by your memberships, generous donations to our funding, volunteering at events and continual use of the libraries systems in both Beaverton and Gladwin locations.
They also would like to thank those who showed support at the K of C Fish Fry event that benefits the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. This gives free books monthly to children in the district area for those registered. The more you support the “Friends,” the more they in turn can support the libraries and its needs.