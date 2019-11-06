GLADWIN – According to the Alzheimer’s Association, currently, an estimated 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s dementia. By 2050 it is projected to rise to nearly 14 million. For those interested in learning more about the disease and other dementias, a free program will be held Monday, Nov. 25. This event will take place at 4 p.m., in the Community Education Room at MidMichigan Medical Offices – Gladwin, 609 Quarter Street, Gladwin.
Dementia is a term that describes a group of symptoms associated with the decline in memory and thinking skills. Alzheimer’s, it is the most common form of dementia. The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia is growing fast.
During the free event, attendees will learn about neurobiological changes in the brain, stages and symptoms of Alzheimer’s’ and other dementias, options for testing, treatment and management of symptoms and tips for managing the holidays.
Registration is required. Those who would like to register may visit www.midmichigan.org/AD or call MidMichigan Health Line at 800-999-3199.
