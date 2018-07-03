GLADWIN – Our Savior Lutheran Church will be offering a Free Community Meal on Saturday, July 28, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 331 Clendening Rd., Gladwin, MI.
This community meal will be held on the fourth Saturday of each month, is free of charge to the community, and will include a main entree, vegetable and/or salad, bread or rolls, and dessert. A hot and cold beverage will also be served, as well as fun and loving fellowship, inspirational music, and a short devotional from God’s Word.
All are welcome to attend. For more information, you may call the church at 426-9689.