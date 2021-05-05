Gladwin
The free Second Saturday Supper for this month will be held on Saturday, May 8 at the First United Methodist Church located at 309 S. M-18, just south of Maverick Ford. Look for the three large crosses at the driveway entrance.
This will be a drive thru/pickup meal like last month. Serving times will be from 4:30 p.m. until the food is gone or 6 p.m., whichever comes first. Once you arrive, you will drive in, give your order and move on to the pickup point to get your meals.
For May, the menu will consist of chicken and biscuits, coleslaw and an applecrisp for dessert. The church hopes to see you there!