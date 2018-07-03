BIG RAPIDS – Undergraduate and graduate-level students from Ferris State University will be presenting their student research findings this August at the campus science building.
Twelve Student Research Fellowship Projects are currently underway during this 2018 summer semester, one of those being done by Beaverton graduate and current junior at Ferris State Breanna Frasher.
All of the projects that were given support are underway, with students being paid over a three-month period for their work as principal investigators. Their faculty mentors receive stipends to cover supplies and other costs that result from these activities.
Michael Reger, an assistant professor of Public Health in the College of Health Professions, is supporting Frasher as she researches Phytoestrogen Release and the Risk of Total and Advanced Colorectal Cancer.
“I think this is a great project, particularly if Breanna were considering a Master of Science degree,” Reger said. “The research work allows her to determine if this type of work is something she wants to keep doing, while gaining the advantage of having her name included in a published study.”
Reger said Frasher is immersed in background work, including the interpretation of various pieces of literature, and as a student research fellow will help to develop the manuscript of their publication.
“Learning how to analyze data is a valuable asset for any student considering going on to a graduate-level program, and is a skill set prospective employers are looking for,” Reger said. “This kind of research will set Breanna apart as it is of great assistance in pursuit of a leadership position.”
Each student research fellow will present their findings at a symposium to be held Wednesday, Aug. 22 in Room 126 of the Science Building, beginning at 2 p.m.