GLADWIN – Forgotten Eagles of Chapter Three are making our 16th annual Ride Around Michigan (RAM) again this year. This year’s ride is scheduled for Aug. 7-9. We would be truly honored to have you and the rest of your community members, friends, family along with any other Veterans groups and Civic Leadership in your area attend our ceremony as we honor all the Veterans, past, present and future.
Our ride through Gladwin will be Aug. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Our stop will be at the Gladwin County Veterans Memorial located at the Court House in Gladwin. Come out and support the cause. Never forget the reason for our freedom.
For more information go to our website www.forgot teneagles.org.